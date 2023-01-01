https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527850Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInvoice of violets, vintage purple flower basket illustration by Paul de Longpré psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9527850View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4378 x 3504 px | 300 dpi | 123.74 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4378 x 3504 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Invoice of violets, vintage purple flower basket illustration by Paul de Longpré psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More