Colburn's Phila. Mustard, vintage dog illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9532112 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 57.81 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi