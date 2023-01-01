rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533952
The Blacksmith, vintage illustration by George Jones. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Blacksmith, vintage illustration by George Jones. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Premium
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
9533952

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

The Blacksmith, vintage illustration by George Jones. Remixed by rawpixel.

More