https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9542153Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe target png, red heart illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9542153View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 5000 pxCompatible with :The target png, red heart illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More