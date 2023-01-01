https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9569597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman's hand png, vintage gesture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9569597View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3016 x 2011 pxCompatible with :Businessman's hand png, vintage gesture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More