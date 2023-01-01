https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9569628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9569628View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2500 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 41.06 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Businessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More