https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9569629Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9569629View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3280 x 2187 px | 300 dpi | 57.86 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3280 x 2187 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Businessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More