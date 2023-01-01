rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573250
Yellowtail and Rockfish png, Japanese fish illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
View public domain image source here

9573250

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
