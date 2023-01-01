https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577536Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage curtain, architecture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9577536View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1600 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 7.36 MBVintage curtain, architecture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More