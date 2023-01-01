Globe stand png, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9577583 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 675 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 844 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 1125 x 2000 px