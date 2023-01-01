https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage crown and jewelry illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9578411View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3082 x 3852 px | 300 dpi | 91.29 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3082 x 3852 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage crown and jewelry illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More