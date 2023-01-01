https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pearl earrings, jewelry illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9578423View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 1722 x 1377 pxCompatible with :Vintage pearl earrings, jewelry illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More