https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrossed ancient keys, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9578994View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 15.29 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Crossed ancient keys, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More