Globe stand, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9579028 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1431 x 2146 px | 300 dpi | 23.09 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1431 x 2146 px | 300 dpi