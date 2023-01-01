https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStarry sky and moon, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9579075View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 18.35 MBStarry sky and moon, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite. Remixed by rawpixel.More