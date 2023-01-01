https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579153Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextChristmas note paper png, collage art on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9579153View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :Christmas note paper png, collage art on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More