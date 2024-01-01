https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKai Khusrau is Discovered by Giv", Folio 210v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581764View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 802 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2338 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2478 x 3710 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKai Khusrau is Discovered by Giv", Folio 210v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More