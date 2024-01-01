rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581773
Mihrab Vents His Anger Upon Sindukht", Folio 83v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
View public domain image source here

