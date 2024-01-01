https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Sixth Joust of the Rooks: Bizhan Versus Ruyyin", Folio 343r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581776View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2357 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2509 x 3725 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Sixth Joust of the Rooks: Bizhan Versus Ruyyin", Folio 343r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More