rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581776
The Sixth Joust of the Rooks: Bizhan Versus Ruyyin", Folio 343r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Sixth Joust of the Rooks: Bizhan Versus Ruyyin", Folio 343r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581776

View License

The Sixth Joust of the Rooks: Bizhan Versus Ruyyin", Folio 343r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More