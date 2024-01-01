https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZal Expounds the Mysteries of the Magi", Folio 87v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581807View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2391 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2480 x 3630 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadZal Expounds the Mysteries of the Magi", Folio 87v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More