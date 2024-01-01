rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Bahram Recovers the Crown of Rivniz", Folio 245r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of of Abu'l Qasim Firdausi, commissioned by Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581843

View License

