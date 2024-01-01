rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581845
Kai Khusrau Defeats the Army of Makran", Folio 376v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kai Khusrau Defeats the Army of Makran", Folio 376v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581845

View License

Kai Khusrau Defeats the Army of Makran", Folio 376v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More