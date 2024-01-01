https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRudaba's Maids Return to the Palace", Folio 71v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581852View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2261 x 2929 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRudaba's Maids Return to the Palace", Folio 71v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More