https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581852
Rudaba's Maids Return to the Palace", Folio 71v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Rudaba's Maids Return to the Palace", Folio 71v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

9581852

