https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Marriage of Sudaba and Kai Kavus", Folio 130r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581906View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2386 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2458 x 3606 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Marriage of Sudaba and Kai Kavus", Folio 130r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More