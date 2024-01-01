rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581930
Zal Questions Sam's Intentions Regarding the House of Mihrab", Folio 81v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp…
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581930

View License

