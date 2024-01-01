https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBilal Calling to Prayer While Prophet Muhammad and Ali are Visited by Emissaries," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad Rafi Khan (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9582303View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1899 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1899 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1899 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1738 x 3056 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBilal Calling to Prayer While Prophet Muhammad and Ali are Visited by Emissaries," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad Rafi Khan (author)More