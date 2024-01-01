rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Yashima Gakutei

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9582392

View License

