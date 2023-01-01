https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583754Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage white bird png wing illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9583754View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1671 x 1671 pxCompatible with :Vintage white bird png wing illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More