Chimneypiece in the Egyptian style: Mummy superimposed on a large caryatid above the lintel (Ch. à l'égyptiennne surmontée d'une grande cariatide contre laquelle s'applique une momie), from Diverse Maniere d'adornare i cammini ed ogni altra parte degli edifizi...(Different Ways of ornamenting chimneypieces and all other parts of houses) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi