Hair stylist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819187/hair-stylist-poster-templateView license
Boy with a Black Spaniel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133350/boy-with-black-spanielFree Image from public domain license
Cut & color poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819188/cut-color-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman, Said to be Madame Charles Simon Favart (Marie Justine Benoîte Duronceray, 1727–1772) by François Hubert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184808/image-french-music-mademoiselleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751332/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Maria Theresa of Savoy, The Countess d'Artois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119808/portrait-maria-theresa-savoy-the-countess-dartoisFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15752240/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Madame du Barry, after Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134677/portrait-madame-barry-after-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751329/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Marie Joséphine of Savoy, Countess of Provence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123496/portrait-marie-josephine-savoy-countess-provenceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751803/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Armand-Jérôme Bignon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128113/portrait-armand-jerome-bignonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751916/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Madame du Barry, after Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134641/portrait-madame-barry-after-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15752249/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Madame Sophie de France (1734–1782)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611937/madame-sophie-france-1734-1782Free Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751804/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Napoleon III on Horseback, Inaugurating the Boulevard de Strasbourg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984550/napoleon-iii-horseback-inaugurating-the-boulevard-strasbourgFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15752052/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
man and woman seated right center; group of people surrounding; dog next to seat in foreground; drapery right edge; tall…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7458268/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15752055/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
King Henry IV on horseback, PR arm raised to prevent killing of fallen man; surrounded by group of men, some dead and others…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7458355/image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15752234/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Portrait of a Young Woman as a Vestal Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611933/portrait-young-woman-vestal-virginFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751327/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Jules Méline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886592/jules-melineFree Image from public domain license
Editable Colorful wig design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15751913/editable-colorful-wig-design-element-setView license
Jules Méline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937971/jules-melineFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650574/hair-salon-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
To C.W. Field, and his Telegraph Companies, Universal Exhibition, Paris, 1867
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983394/cw-field-and-his-telegraph-companies-universal-exhibition-paris-1867Free Image from public domain license
Hair studio Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039068/hair-studio-instagram-story-templateView license
Sheet of sketches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167007/sheet-sketchesFree Image from public domain license
Hair stylist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932652/hair-stylist-poster-templateView license
Plate 37. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652263/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Haircut & style blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650754/haircut-style-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plate 6. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652245/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hair studio blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650737/hair-studio-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Model for the Medal of Jules Méline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886560/model-for-the-medal-jules-melineFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874455/hair-salon-facebook-cover-templateView license
Plate 2. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651706/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain license