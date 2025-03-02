Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageclassic paintingsclassical painting landscapegaspard dughetoil paintingpainting landscapepoussinsalvator rosavintage paintingsImaginary LandscapeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 759 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3917 x 2476 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseLandscape with a Battle between Two Rams by Jan Mielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613443/landscape-with-battle-between-two-rams-jan-mielFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseRocky Landscape with Hunters by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691004/rocky-landscape-with-hunters-gaspard-dughetFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseImaginary Landscape with the Palatine Hill from Campo Vaccinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612064/image-cows-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Antechamber of the Sala del Maggior Consiglio by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612701/the-antechamber-the-sala-del-maggior-consiglio-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseCupid fairy field surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613076/the-holy-family-with-saint-john-the-baptist-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseFright night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595580/fright-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArcadian landscape by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920565/arcadian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape (1640 - 1645) by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734218/landscape-1640-1645-gaspard-dughetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Italian landscape; a village in the background; men in the foreground. Engraving by J.B. Chatelain after G. Poussin, 1741.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981351/image-background-cloud-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseItalian Landscape (1638 - 1640) by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735394/italian-landscape-1638-1640-gaspard-dughetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArcadian landscape by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922503/arcadian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854963/universe-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with the cascades of tivoli, Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899834/landscape-with-the-cascades-tivoliFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Figures (1675-1700 (Renaissance)) by French and Style of Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151566/image-person-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrpheus and Eurydice, style of Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613313/orpheus-and-eurydice-style-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Agony in the Garden by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613098/the-agony-the-garden-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLucrezia Agliardi Vertova (1490?–1558) by Giovanni Battista Moronihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613398/lucrezia-agliardi-vertova-1490andndash1558-giovanni-battista-moroniFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBartolomeo Bonghi (died 1584) by Giovanni Battista Moronihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613511/bartolomeo-bonghi-died-1584-giovanni-battista-moroniFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218608/classical-music-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMercury and Battus by Francisque Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613373/mercury-and-battus-francisque-milletFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure more Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789309/adventure-more-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Dream of Aeneas by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613356/the-dream-aeneas-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseMidas Washing at the Source of the Pactolus by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613438/midas-washing-the-source-the-pactolus-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandits on a Rocky Coast by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613464/bandits-rocky-coast-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license