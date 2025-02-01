Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagerubenschristian paintingriberatorturebernardowoman oil paintingvenetian paintingsaint catherineSaint Catherine of AlexandriaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1567 x 1932 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria in Prison by Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613227/saint-catherine-alexandria-prison-paolo-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with Saints Anne and Catherine of Alexandria by Jusepe de Ribera (called Lo Spagnoletto)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613297/image-caravaggio-raphael-presenceFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Raising of Lazarus (c. 1530 - c. 1535) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743346/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria (1500 - 1530) by Francesco Zaganelli di Bosiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741917/saint-catherine-alexandria-1500-1530-francesco-zaganelli-bosioFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCountess de Pagès, née de Cornellan, as St Catherine (1820 - 1850) by Joseph Désiré Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734398/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Catherine (1617 - 1661) by Francesco Montelatici and Pier Francesco Morazzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791281/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseHoly Family with Saint Catherine (1525) by Francesco Torbido and Polidoro da Lancianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741741/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Anthony van Dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184903/image-anthony-van-dyck-veroneseFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria by Bernardo Strozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924047/saint-catherine-alexandria-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Four Holy Virgins (c. 1495 - c. 1500) by Master of the Virgo inter Virgineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743229/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseHeilige Catharina van Alexandrië (1590 - 1640) by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777489/heilige-catharina-van-alexandrie-1590-1640-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSt Jerome and St Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1480 - c. 1490) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743551/jerome-and-catherine-alexandria-c-1480-1490-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270821/saint-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMaria met kind, omgeven door zes vrouwelijke heiligen in omsloten hof (c. 1440 - c. 1460) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771578/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Electhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173216/the-electFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseSaint Catherine by Jean Bellegambehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962653/saint-catherine-jean-bellegambeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Female Martyr Saint by Carlo Francesco Nuvolonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612787/female-martyr-saint-carlo-francesco-nuvoloneFree Image from public domain licensePower and career Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peter Paul Rubens, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23094506/image-frame-person-artView licenseThe mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria to the Christ child; Saint Joseph looks at angels who bear attributes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994833/image-dragons-angels-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSaint Ursula, attributed to Bernardo Cavallinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066047/saint-ursulaFree Image from public domain license