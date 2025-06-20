rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chancellor Leonhard von Eck (1480–1550)
Save
Edit Image
lutherancatholicpublic domain oil paintinggerman vintage paintingvintagebavarianwoodperson
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Leonhard von Eck (1527) by Barthel Beham
Leonhard von Eck (1527) by Barthel Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991493/leonhard-von-eck-1527-barthel-behamFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Leonhart von Eck
Leonhart von Eck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272511/leonhart-von-eckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991272/judith-with-the-head-holofernes-c-15251527-barthel-behamFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Halberdier on Horseback (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
Halberdier on Horseback (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990839/halberdier-horseback-c-15251527-barthel-behamFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Naked Woman on an Armor (Prudentia?) (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
Naked Woman on an Armor (Prudentia?) (c. 1525/1527) by Barthel Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990887/naked-woman-armor-prudentia-c-15251527-barthel-behamFree Image from public domain license
Find inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Find inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118528/image-people-art-vintageView license
The Tournament
The Tournament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8288888/the-tournamentFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The Meditation on the Passion by Vittore Carpaccio
The Meditation on the Passion by Vittore Carpaccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184675/image-420-resurrection-prophet-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Leonard von Eckh
Leonard von Eckh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272550/leonard-von-eckhFree Image from public domain license
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView license
Judith, looking towards the right, seated nude atop the dead body of Holofernes, with a sword in her right hand and the head…
Judith, looking towards the right, seated nude atop the dead body of Holofernes, with a sword in her right hand and the head…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272835/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Poem on the Double Ninth ｆestival
Poem on the Double Ninth ｆestival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330366/poem-the-double-ninth-estivalFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613506/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Apollo and Daphne (reverse copy)
Apollo and Daphne (reverse copy)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275582/apollo-and-daphne-reverse-copyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frederick the Wise, Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Portrait of Frederick the Wise, Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265483/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView license
Judgment of Paris (copy)
Judgment of Paris (copy)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290873/judgment-paris-copyFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Scholar Admiring Autumn Scenery
Scholar Admiring Autumn Scenery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275746/scholar-admiring-autumn-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template
Art festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175842/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
The Virgin and Child with the Skull (copy)
The Virgin and Child with the Skull (copy)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272570/the-virgin-and-child-with-the-skull-copyFree Image from public domain license
The Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060312/png-adam-antique-artView license
Ten Paintings of Luohans
Ten Paintings of Luohans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214166/ten-paintings-luohansFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
The Descent from the Cross by Filippino Lippi
The Descent from the Cross by Filippino Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086274/the-descent-from-the-cross-filippino-lippiFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Landscape
Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254761/landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Maria Kitscher, Frau von Freyberg by Hans Mielich
Portrait of Maria Kitscher, Frau von Freyberg by Hans Mielich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668156/portrait-maria-kitscher-frau-von-freyberg-hans-mielichFree Image from public domain license