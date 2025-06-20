Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagead 1400 1600medicipublic domain oil paintingbronzino paintings public domainbronzinopersonartvintageCosimo I de' Medici (1519–1574)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2762 x 3818 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseThe Good Samaritanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613393/the-good-samaritanFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612083/saint-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseJohann (1498–1537), Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611955/johann-1498andndash1537-duke-saxony-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseThe Parable of the Mote and the Beamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613384/the-parable-the-mote-and-the-beamFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseBrother Gregorio Belo of Vicenzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613508/brother-gregorio-belo-vicenzaFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763338/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImaginary Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612072/imaginary-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseThe Triumph of Henry IV by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613436/the-triumph-henry-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730151/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Dream of Aeneas by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613356/the-dream-aeneas-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Crowned with Thorns (Ecce Homo), and the Mourning Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613390/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Young Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822134/portrait-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe Flight into Egypt by Cosmè Tura (Cosimo di Domenico di Bonaventura)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613238/the-flight-into-egypt-cosmandegrave-tura-cosimo-domenico-bonaventuraFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030333/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBenedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613512/image-hans-holbein-woman-looking-down-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730188/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaints John the Evangelist and Lawrencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277696/saints-john-the-evangelist-and-lawrenceFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045241/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEve with Cain and Abelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612101/eve-with-cain-and-abelFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist and the Woman of Samaria by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614076/christ-and-the-woman-samaria-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseSaints Peter, Martha, Mary Magdalen, and Leonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611971/saints-peter-martha-mary-magdalen-and-leonardFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseHead of the Madonna by Franciabigio (Francesco di Cristofano)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613388/head-the-madonna-franciabigio-francesco-cristofanoFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030335/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Matthew and the Angel by Giovanni Gerolamo Savoldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613409/saint-matthew-and-the-angel-giovanni-gerolamo-savoldoFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992942/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Man by Moretto da Bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613521/portrait-man-moretto-bresciaFree Image from public domain licenseFashion clothing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049336/fashion-clothing-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Children Teasing a Cat by Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612107/two-children-teasing-cat-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license