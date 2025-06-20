Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainpaperflowerartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingThe Actor Ogino Isaburō as an Itinerant Flower Vendor by Nishimura ShigenobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 605 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1959 x 3886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612157/the-actor-arashi-wakanoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611644/the-actor-iwai-hanshiroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Monosuke II by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611651/ichikawa-monosuke-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVesper Bell of the Temple of Great Buddha by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612233/vesper-bell-the-temple-great-buddha-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseArashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNagakubo Station by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241285/nagakubo-stationFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Noh play, Takasago" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612836/the-noh-play-takasago-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hand Lantern by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611799/the-hand-lantern-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOnoe Kikugoro (Right) as Soga no Goro; Ichimura Kamezo as Soga no Juro by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612189/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojō III in the Role of Ōiso no Tora by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611643/segawa-kikunojo-iii-the-role-oiso-tora-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView licenseThe Actor Ishimura Kamezo Holding an Umbrella over the Actor Nakamura Kiyozo, as the Courtesan Matsuyama by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612148/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612255/the-actor-yamashita-kyonosuke-the-role-tamarimaru-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599979/inner-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnowy Landscape by Ishikawa Kazanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612517/snowy-landscape-ishikawa-kazanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseThe Courtesan Hitomachi of the Tsutaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611648/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOkita of the Naniwaya Teahouse by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612700/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328472/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iiiFree Image from public domain license