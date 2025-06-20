rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hagi no Tamagawa by Suzuki Harunobu
Save
Edit Image
suzuki harunobupaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawing
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
“The Jewel River of Plovers, a Famous Place in Mutsu Province,” from the series Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa: Chidori no…
“The Jewel River of Plovers, a Famous Place in Mutsu Province,” from the series Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa: Chidori no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612308/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
The Jewel River at Chōfu (Chōfu no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
The Jewel River at Chōfu (Chōfu no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612358/the-jewel-river-chofu-chofu-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView license
Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612362/jewel-river-ide-ide-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
A Teenage Boy and Girl with a Viewer for an Optique Picture (Nozoki-karakuri); Kōbō Daishi’s Poem on the Jewel River of Kōya…
A Teenage Boy and Girl with a Viewer for an Optique Picture (Nozoki-karakuri); Kōbō Daishi’s Poem on the Jewel River of Kōya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241126/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template
Authentic Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166603/authentic-japan-blog-banner-templateView license
Fulling Cloth at the Jewel River (Kinuta no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
Fulling Cloth at the Jewel River (Kinuta no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612355/fulling-cloth-the-jewel-river-kinuta-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ichikawa Omezō as Tomita Hyōtarō and Ōtani Oniji III as Ukiyo Tohei
Ichikawa Omezō as Tomita Hyōtarō and Ōtani Oniji III as Ukiyo Tohei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330035/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364840/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680192/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843437/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680190/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612197/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golden week Instagram post template
Golden week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517310/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram story template
Japan Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView license
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan blog banner template
Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView license
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license