Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanBandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa ToyonobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 512 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1687 x 3951 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612360/segawa-kikunojo-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Obiya Chōemon and Iwai Hanshiro IV in the Role of Shinanoya Ohan, from the Play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328517/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Actorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490860/three-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157029/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-standingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Dandy of More Than Questionable Morals Out Walking on a Cold Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328497/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSawamura Yodogorō II and Bandō Zenji as Kawatsura Hōgen and Onisadobō in the Play "Koinyōbō Somewake Tazuna"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328478/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInterior, Three Figures: Sake Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseWoman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMorita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license