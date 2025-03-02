rawpixel
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Arashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Segawa Kikunojo II
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Onoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Nakamura Kiyozo
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Young Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasa
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Wakano
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ishimura Kamezo Holding an Umbrella over the Actor Nakamura Kiyozo, as the Courtesan Matsuyama by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ogino Isaburō as an Itinerant Flower Vendor by Nishimura Shigenobu
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Ichimura Uzaemon IX in the Role of Kiyohime in Musume Dōjōji (the Girl of Dōjōji)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III
