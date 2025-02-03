rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
japanesehousejapanese wood block prints public domainblock printpaperpersonartbuilding
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612172/moonlight-view-suihiro-bridge-tempozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Stone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakutei
Stone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612213/stone-bridge-over-the-aji-river-osaka-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612416/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612340/inside-the-garden-takao-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Okitsu by Utagawa Hiroshige
Okitsu by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611479/okitsu-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Okabe by Utagawa Hiroshige
Okabe by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611475/okabe-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612388/sakaicho-fukiyacho-kaomise-yoshibaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612331/kinkakuji-seen-falling-snow-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Ladies at a Picnic by Chōbunsai Eishi
Ladies at a Picnic by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612299/ladies-picnic-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Domestic Scene
Domestic Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612400/domestic-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Play by Katsukawa Shunjō
Scene from a Play by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612559/scene-from-play-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612919/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-holding-monkey-mask-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099784/pair-lovers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nissaka; Sayo no Naka Yama, pass in the Bayo Mountains by Utagawa Hiroshige
Nissaka; Sayo no Naka Yama, pass in the Bayo Mountains by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612334/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612330/kakegawa-akiba-san-embo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miya by Utagawa Hiroshige
Miya by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611480/miya-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license