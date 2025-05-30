rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Girl Accompanied by an Elder Attendant Walking by a Stream
Girl Accompanied by an Elder Attendant Walking by a Stream
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186099/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
The Courtesan Hitomachi of the Tsutaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
The Courtesan Hitomachi of the Tsutaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611648/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
The Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
The Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185979/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
The Courtesan Nishikigi of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
The Courtesan Nishikigi of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612637/image-courtesan-1776-1936Free Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
A Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsai
A Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328675/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Kyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsai
Kyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612792/kyo-shi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasa
Young Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612918/young-boys-performing-puppet-show-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328472/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
A Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujin
A Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328680/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Courtesan Kisegawa of Matsubaya by Eishōsai Chōki
The Courtesan Kisegawa of Matsubaya by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611781/the-courtesan-kisegawa-matsubaya-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Moonrise on Edo Bay
Moonrise on Edo Bay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134270/moonrise-edo-bayFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
The Rustic Pavilion
The Rustic Pavilion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134252/the-rustic-pavilionFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Pheasants in the Snow on a Pine Branch over a Waterfall
Pheasants in the Snow on a Pine Branch over a Waterfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134232/pheasants-the-snow-pine-branch-over-waterfallFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The New Year Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure Quarters by Eishōsai Chōki
The New Year Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure Quarters by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611614/the-new-year-niwaka-festival-the-pleasure-quarters-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Nitate Sekko
Nitate Sekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135497/nitate-sekkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel blog banner template
Japan travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Three Girls Drinking Sake
Three Girls Drinking Sake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134225/three-girls-drinking-sakeFree Image from public domain license
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView license
A Girl Brings a Love Letter to Another Girl Under a Pine-Tree
A Girl Brings a Love Letter to Another Girl Under a Pine-Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134209/girl-brings-love-letter-another-girl-under-pine-treeFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Phoenix Flying Over a Paulownia Tree
Phoenix Flying Over a Paulownia Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134211/phoenix-flying-over-paulownia-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Girl with an Attendant
A Girl with an Attendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134262/girl-with-attendantFree Image from public domain license