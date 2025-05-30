Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesePrint by Isoda KoryūsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2831 x 3817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseGirl Accompanied by an Elder Attendant Walking by a Streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186099/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Hitomachi of the Tsutaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611648/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185979/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Nishikigi of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612637/image-courtesan-1776-1936Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328675/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseKyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612792/kyo-shi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612918/young-boys-performing-puppet-show-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328472/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseA Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328680/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Kisegawa of Matsubaya by Eishōsai Chōkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611781/the-courtesan-kisegawa-matsubaya-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseMoonrise on Edo Bayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134270/moonrise-edo-bayFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseThe Rustic Pavilionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134252/the-rustic-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePheasants in the Snow on a Pine Branch over a Waterfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134232/pheasants-the-snow-pine-branch-over-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe New Year Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure Quarters by Eishōsai Chōkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611614/the-new-year-niwaka-festival-the-pleasure-quarters-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseNitate Sekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135497/nitate-sekkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree Girls Drinking Sakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134225/three-girls-drinking-sakeFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Girl Brings a Love Letter to Another Girl Under a Pine-Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134209/girl-brings-love-letter-another-girl-under-pine-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePhoenix Flying Over a Paulownia Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134211/phoenix-flying-over-paulownia-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Girl with an Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134262/girl-with-attendantFree Image from public domain license