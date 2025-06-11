Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekabukipaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapaneseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 566 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1822 x 3866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseKabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612366/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612267/ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-high-rank-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127820/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-roleFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121290/ichikawa-danzo-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDanjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611784/danjuro-chain-mail-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Torahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175910/ichikawa-danjuro-kudo-suketsune-and-nakamura-riko-oiso-toraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612160/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612375/the-second-yamashita-kinsaku-1733-1790-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125842/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-rokuju-rokubu-pilgrim-buddhist-templeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125806/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-rokuju-rokubu-pilgrim-buddhist-templeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611797/nakamura-riko-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseYamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612177/yamashita-kinsaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNakamura Nakazo Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241214/nakamura-nakazoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611658/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license