rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Save
Edit Image
kabukipaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Kabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612366/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshō
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612267/ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-high-rank-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Role
Ichikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Role
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127820/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-roleFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samurai
Ichikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121290/ichikawa-danzo-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Danjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshō
Danjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611784/danjuro-chain-mail-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Tora
Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Tora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175910/ichikawa-danjuro-kudo-suketsune-and-nakamura-riko-oiso-toraFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Iwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612160/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612375/the-second-yamashita-kinsaku-1733-1790-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)
The actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125842/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-rokuju-rokubu-pilgrim-buddhist-templeFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)
The actor Nakamura Nakazo as a rokuju-rokubu (pilgrim to Buddhist temple)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125806/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-rokuju-rokubu-pilgrim-buddhist-templeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshō
Nakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611797/nakamura-riko-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Yamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshō
Yamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612177/yamashita-kinsaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Nakamura Nakazo I
Nakamura Nakazo I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241214/nakamura-nakazoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshō
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611658/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license