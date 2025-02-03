rawpixel
Two Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonaga
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Portrait of the Courtesan Nioteru of the Ogiya, with Her Two Attendants Namiji and Aō-mi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612284/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Pictures of Ten Styles (Jittaiga Fuzoku): A Young Woman with a Dog by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612502/image-edo-japan-japanese-dog-print-chrysanthemumFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Women on a Bridge by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612453/three-women-bridge-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
The Iris Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612282/the-iris-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Interior Scene by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612444/interior-scene-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese temples blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052638/japanese-temples-blog-banner-templateView license
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185918/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Women at the Base of a Pine Tree by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612296/three-women-the-base-pine-tree-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
An Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612468/actor-the-iwai-clan-woman-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView license
Two Women in a Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240990/two-women-gardenFree Image from public domain license
New video blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052637/new-video-blog-banner-templateView license
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
On a Balcony a Woman is Seated Playing a Tsuzumi, below a Man in Daimyo Costume is Seated upon a Black Lacquer Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241028/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Unidentified Actor (possibly Yoshizawa Ayame) as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612471/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Komachi Praying for Rain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087300/komachi-praying-for-rainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612452/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Girl with Fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612819/girl-with-fanFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707866/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Girl on Balcony above Stone Stairway by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612929/girl-balcony-above-stone-stairway-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain license