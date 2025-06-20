Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood block prints public domainart color blocksjapanese printskitagawapaperanimalbirdpersonGonpachi ni Komurasaki no Toko no Tsuki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 794 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2552 x 3859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseShared Feelings in the Bedchamber of Komurasaki and Gompachi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612719/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman after a Bath by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106334/woman-after-bath-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeru no Koku by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106319/seru-koku-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseYamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087428/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Lovers Miura-ya Komurasaki and Shirai Gonpachi. by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSankatsu and Hanshichi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102358/sankatsu-and-hanshichi-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseThe Niwaka Performers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106352/the-niwaka-performers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseA Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102377/young-woman-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license“High-Ranking Courtesan” (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi), by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185951/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099784/pair-lovers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseAzumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185265/azumaya-hana-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140119/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseBook of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139370/book-ehon-ginsekai-the-world-silver-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFishing by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614095/fishing-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseMarriage application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMidnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612600/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186111/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseCourtesans Imitating a Court Procession by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330016/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893999/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Woman Weaving, Seated at a Hand Loom by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330074/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license