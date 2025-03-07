rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Episodes of the Poet Komachi" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Save
Edit Image
story of opaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomen
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
In a Pleasure House
In a Pleasure House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129141/pleasure-houseFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948447/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Hanaōgi of the Ōgiya Brothel (Ōgiya no uchi Hanaōgi)
The Courtesan Hanaōgi of the Ōgiya Brothel (Ōgiya no uchi Hanaōgi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185898/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033650/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
In the Yoshiwara District
In the Yoshiwara District
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128790/the-yoshiwara-districtFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440914/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesans Beneath a Wisteria Arbor (Fuji dana shita no yūjo tachi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Courtesans Beneath a Wisteria Arbor (Fuji dana shita no yūjo tachi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106322/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8437546/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman in Red
Woman in Red
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128766/woman-redFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546029/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Matching Shells (Kai-awase), “Kisen Hōshi,” from the series Modern Parodies of the Six Poetic Immortals (Yatsushi rokkasen:…
Matching Shells (Kai-awase), “Kisen Hōshi,” from the series Modern Parodies of the Six Poetic Immortals (Yatsushi rokkasen:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185273/image-kitagawa-utamaro-vogueFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959046/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida River
Enjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123761/enjoying-the-evening-cool-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440669/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Takigawa of the Ogiya Pleasure House
Takigawa of the Ogiya Pleasure House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111233/takigawa-the-ogiya-pleasure-houseFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Ladies by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Ladies by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613173/two-ladies-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440612/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Parody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: Courtesan Dreaming by Suzuki Harunobu
Parody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: Courtesan Dreaming by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612899/parody-the-tale-young-man-lu-courtesan-dreaming-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7944269/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Leaf from One Hundred Japanese Women by Hishikawa Moronobu
Leaf from One Hundred Japanese Women by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612771/leaf-from-one-hundred-japanese-women-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952304/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-art-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Leaf from a Book Entitled: Wakoku Hiaku-jo: One Hundred Japanese Women
Leaf from a Book Entitled: Wakoku Hiaku-jo: One Hundred Japanese Women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087541/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440524/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Woman with a Pipe in Her Hand Gazing at Landscape Painted on a Screen by Suzuki Harunobu
Young Woman with a Pipe in Her Hand Gazing at Landscape Painted on a Screen by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612838/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440554/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Woman Carrying Box in Her Hands
Young Woman Carrying Box in Her Hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117276/young-woman-carrying-box-her-handsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010308/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243899/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan Dancing
Courtesan Dancing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086817/courtesan-dancingFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Leaf from a Book Entitled: Wakoku Hiaku-jo, One Hundred Japanese Women
Leaf from a Book Entitled: Wakoku Hiaku-jo, One Hundred Japanese Women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186122/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931660/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of a Courtesan Reading a Letter
The Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of a Courtesan Reading a Letter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186143/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243873/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440896/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Woman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106285/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license