japanese wood blockpaper dollspaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingA Courtesan Followed by a Girl Attendant Carrying a Doll by Ippitsusai BunchōView public domain image source herePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 570 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1822 x 3839 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 