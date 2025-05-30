rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Courtesan Followed by a Girl Attendant Carrying a Doll by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaper dollspaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawing
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
An Actor in the Fox Dance from the Drama, The Thousand Cherry Trees" by Ippitsusai Bunchō
An Actor in the Fox Dance from the Drama, The Thousand Cherry Trees" by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612320/image-actor-fox-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
One of Thirty-Six Flowers by Ippitsusai Bunchō
One of Thirty-Six Flowers by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612332/one-thirty-six-flowers-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
A Courtesan Followed by Two Girl Attendants by Nishikawa Sukenobu
A Courtesan Followed by Two Girl Attendants by Nishikawa Sukenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612183/courtesan-followed-two-girl-attendants-nishikawa-sukenobuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Three Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Three Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226344/three-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
The Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
The Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611808/image-japanese-poster-1939-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Handayu, An Actor in a Female Role
Handayu, An Actor in a Female Role
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162709/handayu-actor-female-roleFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270402/japanese-cat-doll-urban-street-editable-designView license
Ōi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ōi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611638/utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cat doll png element, urban street, editable design
Japanese cat doll png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269259/japanese-cat-doll-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
White Rain at Shōno by Utagawa Hiroshige
White Rain at Shōno by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611628/white-rain-shono-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two Young People by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Young People by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270404/japanese-cat-doll-urban-street-editable-designView license
The Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonaga
The Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Boats Returning to Gyotoku by Utagawa Hiroshige
Boats Returning to Gyotoku by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611619/boats-returning-gyotoku-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Scene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611807/scene-nakasu-district-edo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tetsukuri no Tamagawa, from the series, "Six Tama Rivers" (Mu Tamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Tetsukuri no Tamagawa, from the series, "Six Tama Rivers" (Mu Tamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103847/photo-image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Book of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Book of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139370/book-ehon-ginsekai-the-world-silver-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license