Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpatternartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpaintingjapaneseCourtesan Usugumo by Yashima GakuteiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1049 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3305 x 3782 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFuruichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612707/two-ladies-walking-the-water-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFuruichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612725/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBanko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612734/four-hermits-shozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseChinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612572/chinese-general-tiger-from-the-story-suikoden-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFuruichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612587/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612610/three-great-wise-men-the-han-dynasty-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTen Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612597/ten-wise-men-among-the-disciples-confucious-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseCourtesanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185862/courtesanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseCourtesan Seated on a Carp by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086934/courtesan-seated-carp-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, pink lemonade Carnation, vintage Japanese illustration transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232442/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseCourtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseToasted Mochi (a kind of rice food used during the New Year season) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612613/image-japanese-ukiyo-food-rice-asian-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Bottle, Cup and Cherry Blossoms by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612536/wine-bottle-cup-and-cherry-blossoms-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseWine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license