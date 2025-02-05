rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Onoe Matsusuke as Man Armed with a Sword, Standing in Snow before a Fence by Katsukawa Shunkō
Save
Edit Image
japanese printsjapanese snowjapanese snow printpaperpersonartswordman
Science expo Instagram post template
Science expo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640276/science-expo-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō III
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241415/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International astronomy day Instagram post template
International astronomy day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640236/international-astronomy-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Onoe Matsusuke as a Kannen-Butsu or Mendicant Buddhist Monk
Onoe Matsusuke as a Kannen-Butsu or Mendicant Buddhist Monk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330066/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & design
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Fifth Ichikawa Danjuro as a Man in Winter Apparel
The Fifth Ichikawa Danjuro as a Man in Winter Apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612216/nakamura-tomijuro-old-man-with-scanty-beard-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113426/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240840/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan festival social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112567/japan-festival-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Onoe Matsusuke as a Servant Standing Beside a House
Onoe Matsusuke as a Servant Standing Beside a House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328533/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330217/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sports poster template, editable text and design
Sports poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591224/sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612560/image-sword-1769-1922Free Image from public domain license
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 3rd as a Man who Stands with Arms Folded near a Brush Fence
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 3rd as a Man who Stands with Arms Folded near a Brush Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186146/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Iwai Kiyotaro in a Shosa Act, Holding a Kine (Pestle)
Iwai Kiyotaro in a Shosa Act, Holding a Kine (Pestle)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330109/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Arashi Ryuzo as a Tall Woman Standing on the Engawa
Arashi Ryuzo as a Tall Woman Standing on the Engawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330104/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan fest Instagram post template, editable design
Japan fest Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801170/japan-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Scene from the Drama "Yuki-motsu-take Furisode Genji"
Scene from the Drama "Yuki-motsu-take Furisode Genji"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330079/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Iwai Hanshiro IV by Katsukawa Shunkō
Iwai Hanshiro IV by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612386/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a vintage vibe, featuring a smiley face editable design
Retro collage with a vintage vibe, featuring a smiley face editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318513/retro-collage-with-vintage-vibe-featuring-smiley-face-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram post templates
Discover Japan Instagram post templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkō
Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkō
Ichikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611804/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license