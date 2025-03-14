rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartmanjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612197/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Segawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Segawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612360/segawa-kikunojo-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
A Dandy of More Than Questionable Morals Out Walking on a Cold Day
A Dandy of More Than Questionable Morals Out Walking on a Cold Day
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standing
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157029/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-standingFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Three Actors
Three Actors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490860/three-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Man Walking Toward the Left on High Geta and Playing the Flute as He Walks
Young Man Walking Toward the Left on High Geta and Playing the Flute as He Walks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8155626/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328497/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328519/osagawa-tsuneyo-the-hairdresser-o-rokuFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566285/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license