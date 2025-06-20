Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamarokitagawapaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainJapanese Bush Warbler by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2767 x 3817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseBook of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139370/book-ehon-ginsekai-the-world-silver-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThree Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226344/three-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTetsukuri no Tamagawa, from the series, "Six Tama Rivers" (Mu Tamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103847/photo-image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141793/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612848/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103777/the-oiran-yoso-oi-seated-her-toilet-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseViewing the Bush Clover at Hagidera by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611631/viewing-the-bush-clover-hagidera-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseA Woman Playing with a Young Boy by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183830/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWild Geese Flying Down the Sumida River by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612168/wild-geese-flying-down-the-sumida-river-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ōtani Tomoemon in the Role of Ono Sadakurō, from the series Image of Actors on Stage by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612897/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102387/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesans Beneath a Wisteria Arbor (Fuji dana shita no yūjo tachi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106322/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeiro Niwaka Onna Geisha no Bu Tojin Shishi Sumo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185983/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106285/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman Blowing a Popen (glass noisemaker), from the series “Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy” (Fujo ninsō juppen) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101555/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJihei of Kamiya Eloping with Koharu of Kinokuniya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license