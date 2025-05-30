Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood blockpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingjapaneseTwo Beauties Looking at Kimono by Isoda KoryūsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2607 x 3788 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseKyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612792/kyo-shi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseA Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328675/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328680/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613163/the-evening-bell-under-the-watch-tower-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licensePrint by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612257/print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseIsoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613180/isoda-koryusais-japanese-woodblock-print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Geisha by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612413/two-geisha-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Tō by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612433/mrs-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseA Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613017/mock-marriage-ceremony-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseReturning Boats at Komagata by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612934/returning-boats-komagata-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseMaking Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613019/making-ornaments-for-the-tanabata-festival-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseVisiting," from the Series Seven Fashionable Komachi by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612432/visiting-from-the-series-seven-fashionable-komachi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOne of the Seven Komachi: Amagoi (Praying for Rain) by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612428/one-the-seven-komachi-amagoi-praying-for-rain-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseMonkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613174/monkey-dance-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseReizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613157/reizei-carrying-teshoku-hand-lantern-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBoy and Monkey Playing by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612314/boy-and-monkey-playing-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAt the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613071/the-ise-ya-tea-house-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashing the Book by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612409/washing-the-book-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Hitomachi of the Tsutaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611648/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBush Clover in Province of Omi by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612429/bush-clover-province-omi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license